Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kakinada is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Over the last seven decades, it has elected MPs from Communist Party of India, Congress, TDP as well as BJP.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|CHALAMALASETTY SUNIL
|Telugu Desam
|2
|MALLIPUDI SRI RAMACHANDRA MURTHY (RAMBABU)
|Indian National Congress
|3
|YALLA VENKATA RAMA MOHANA RAO (DORABABU)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|VANGA GEETHAVISWANATH
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|5
|APPALAKONDA VANGALAPUDI
|Mundadugu Praja Party
|6
|B. GEETHA
|Praja Shanthi Party
|7
|GODUGU SATYANARAYANA
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
|8
|JYOTHULA VENKATESWARA RAO
|Janasena Party
|9
|DONAM NEELAKANTAM
|All India Praja Party
|10
|PEDDIMSETTI. VENKATESWARARAO
|Jana Jagruti Party
|11
|VASAMSETTY VENAKTARAMANA
|All India Forward Bloc
|12
|SATHI VEERALAKSHMI
|Pyramid Party of India
|13
|ANKADI SATHIBABU
|Independent
|14
|KAKILETI RAVINDRA
|Independent
|15
|MEDISETTI VIJAYA KUMAR
|Independent
|16
|JYOTHULA INDIRA
|Janasena Party
Congress, with no alliances in sight, has launched its campaign and has even informed it is ready to receive new aspirants for the Lok Sabha seats. YSRCP and BJP too have hit the ground running here. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.