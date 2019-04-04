हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Kakinada is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Over the last seven decades, it has elected MPs from Communist Party of India, Congress, TDP as well as BJP.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 CHALAMALASETTY SUNIL Telugu Desam
2 MALLIPUDI SRI RAMACHANDRA MURTHY (RAMBABU) Indian National Congress
3 YALLA VENKATA RAMA MOHANA RAO (DORABABU) Bharatiya Janata Party
4 VANGA GEETHAVISWANATH Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
5 APPALAKONDA VANGALAPUDI Mundadugu Praja Party
6 B. GEETHA Praja Shanthi Party
7 GODUGU SATYANARAYANA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
8 JYOTHULA VENKATESWARA RAO Janasena Party
9 DONAM NEELAKANTAM All India Praja Party
10 PEDDIMSETTI. VENKATESWARARAO Jana Jagruti Party
11 VASAMSETTY VENAKTARAMANA All India Forward Bloc
12 SATHI VEERALAKSHMI Pyramid Party of India
13 ANKADI SATHIBABU Independent
14 KAKILETI RAVINDRA Independent
15 MEDISETTI VIJAYA KUMAR Independent
16 JYOTHULA INDIRA Janasena Party

Congress, with no alliances in sight, has launched its campaign and has even informed it is ready to receive new aspirants for the Lok Sabha seats. YSRCP and BJP too have hit the ground running here. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

