Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The state recorded a 66.04% voter turnout in the first phase, 70.31 % turnout in the second phase and 70.73% in the third phase.

List of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners
Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

The state of Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha seats for which 166 candidates are in the fray. The major political parties in the state are BJP and Congress, who will witness a tough fight to frame the government.

Barring an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals during the second phase in Rajnandgaon constituency, the polling in the state was largely peaceful.

All eyes will be on Rajnandgoan seat, which was won by former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh back in 2014. It is worth noting that Abhishek Singh was not given ticket by the Saffron party this time and instead the BJP decided to field RSS man Santosh Pandey against Bholaram Sahu of Congress. In Bastar, Congress' young leader Dipak Baij is pitted against senior BJP leader Baiduram Kashyap. Bastar is the bastion of BJP as the party has never lost from this seat since 1998.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Chhattisgarh in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
SARGUJA    
RAIGARH    
JANJGIR-CHAMPA    
KORBA    
BILASPUR    
RAJNANDGAON    
DURG    
RAIPUR    
MAHASAMUND    
BASTAR    
KANKER    

The state recorded a 66.04% voter turnout in the first phase, 70.31 % turnout in the second phase and 70.73% in the third phase. Voting was held at 23,727 polling booths, of which 5,625 were in critical areas. The state has total 15,758 service voters.

In 2014, the BJP had won 10 out of 11 seats in the state while one seat was won by Congress.

