Live updates: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to martyrs at War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath of office for the second time in a row at 7:00 PM on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan and it will be attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors.

The guests attending the swearing-in ceremony will be treated to high tea and President Ram Nath Kovind will host a private dinner for the leaders. The size of the gathering is seen as a reflection of the massive mandate received by Modi government in the Lok Sabha election.

A traffic advisory has also been issued and several roads in New Delhi will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM. The advisory said that roads including Rajpath--from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM and 9 PM.

Here are all the live updates from May 30 (Thursday):

# PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to martyrs at War Memorial.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fPgkRJoxak — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

# PM Modi pays tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Smriti.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/AjOev0ksJP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

# PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

# Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony to be biggest ever event at Rashtrapati Bhavan; multi-layer security in Delhi. (Read full report here.)