close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha election: PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Varanasi before filing nomination

The roadshow, scheduled for Thursday (April 25), will have several BJP leaders joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reaching out to voters in the Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

Lok Sabha election: PM Narendra Modi to hold mega roadshow in Varanasi before filing nomination
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the fight in Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency from where he is contesting Lok Sabha election 2019. He is scheduled to file his nomination on April 26 and will hold a mega roadshow here a day before.

PM Modi had defeated Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress' Ajay Rai from Varanasi parliamentary seat in the 2014 edition of Lok Sabha election. This year too, he is being picked as a favourite and the roadshow on Thursday (April 25) is expected to be a step in ensuring a dominant performance.

Scheduled to arrive some time around noon on Thursday, PM Modi will first meet Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, party leaders JP Nadda, Lakshman Acharya, Sunil Oza and Ashutosh Tandon.

The roadshow will begin after the meeting and will start from the Lanka Gate of Benaras Hindu University. Here, PM Modi will garland a statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

During the entire course of the roadshow, PM Modi will be welcomed at around 150 places. The roadshow will also pass through the predominantly Muslim areas of Madanpura and Sonarpura.

BJP workers are set to play a big role in ensuring the success of the roadshow and would be present in large numbers throughout the route. A number of BJP leaders will take part in the procession in which PM Modi will seek to woo voters.

The roadshow is scheduled to end at around 1830hrs with the evening Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Varanasi constituency will vote in the seventh phase, which is also the last phase - on May 19.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiVaranasi Lok Sabha constituencyLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Even if you don't vote for me, I will work for you says Varun Gandhi to Muslims