close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of AIADMK winners

AIADMK contested the Lok Sabha Election 2019 in alliance with BJP

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: List of AIADMK winners

The AIADMK contested the Lok Sabha Election 2019 in alliance with BJP to maintain its power in the state of Tamil Nadu. This is the first time that the party faced an election without the gigantic presence of its talisman – the late J Jayalalithaa. In spite of the alliance, the AIADMK could manage to win only 1 seat in the state.

The only winning candidate from AIADMK is Raveendranath Kumar, P. He contested from the Theni constituency and won the seat with a margin on 76,693 votes. Congress' Elengovan EVKS stood against Kumar.

The other key candidates from the AIADMK were Jayavardhan Jayakumar, P Chandrasekar, M Thambidurai, and V Elumalai to name a few. 

The state recorded a voter turnout of 72.01 per cent with 5,98,69,758 voters. The highest turnout was recorded in Dharmapuri constituency - 80.49 per cent and the lowest was in Chennai South constituency - 56.34 per cent.

Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, AIADMK had fought the election without allies and had swept 37 of the state’s 39 seats.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election 2019AIADMK
Next
Story

300+ for BJP in Lok Sabha, no Leader of Opposition yet again for Congress

Must Watch

PT8M15S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day