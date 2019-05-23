Lok Sabha election results 2019 Live update: BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Counting for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 AM. Early election trends, depicting the likely winners and trailing candidates, will start pouring in around 10 am.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: All you need to know

The pace of declaration of results may be slower this time since the Election Commission will also tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segments. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting.

In the 2014 General election, BJP virtually wiped out Congress in Madhya Pradesh, winning 27 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress could only win two Kamal Nath (current CM) from Chhindwara and Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna. However in last year's 230-member-State-Assembly election, the Congress won 114 seats. BJP came a close second with 109 seats.

Most exit polls predict between 24-28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh to the BJP. This year's election will be an interesting one to watch on whether BJP can repeat its 2014 General Assembly success or the Congress will repeat its State-Assembly victory.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur Bharatiya Janata Party is leading by 3105 votes in Bhopal. She is fighting Digvijaya Singh of Indian National Congress.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Betul constituency. Indian National Congress Ramu Tekam is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K. P. Yadav" of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Guna constituency. Indian National Congress candidate Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Mahendra Singh Solanky of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Dewas constituency. Prahlad Singh Tipanya of Indian National Congress is trailing.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Nathansaha Kawreti of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading from Chhindwara Lok Sabha Seat. He is fighting Indian National Congress Candidate Nakul Kamal Nath, the son of MP CM Kamal Nath

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is leading from Bhopal Lok Sabha Seat. She will break her vow of silence today. She had on May 20 apologised for her comments calling Nathuram Godse, who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, a patriot and said she would observe "silence" for 63 hours as a mark of penance.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The counting of votes begins.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The counting of votes is all set to begin at 8 am.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP has fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, facing trial in Malegaon blast case, from Bhopal seat in Lok Sabha elections. She is set to have direct contest with Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting again from Guna seat, K P Yadav is the BJP nominee from the seat.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP has fielded Shankar Lalwani for the Indore seat after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an eight-time MP, had opted out of contesting the general elections. Lalwani, who is making his Lok Sabha poll debut, will be fighting against Congress's Pankaj Sanghvi.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The Chhindwara seat has been a Congress bastion since 1957 and the only time the party lost it to BJP was in the 1997 byelection held when BJP candidate Sundar Lal Patwa emerged as the winner from here. This year Congress has fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from this seat. Kamal Nath has represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: The state recorded 74.90 percent voter turnout in the fourth phase, 69.14 percent in the fifth phase, 65.24 percent in the sixth phase and 75.51 percent in the seventh phase.

# Lok Sabha Election result 2019: In Madhya Pradesh, electors voted for 29 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth (April 29), fifth (May 6), sixth (May 12) and seventh (May 19) phase.