Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Woke up to ModiAaRahaHai, tweets Rajyavardhan Rathore

Riding on a massive Modi wave, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seems set to sweep the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. While trends are still being updated on the official Election Commission websites, a euphoric atmosphere spread across the country in offices and camps of Bharatiya Janata Party. One of the several leading candidates in Lok Sabha Election results is the Olympian and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Slept well like always, woke up easy, put on music, did a few rounds of SuryaNamaskars, opened my window to the world and the world says #ModiAaRahaHai #Electionsresults2019”

In yet another tweet, he writes, “I am on my way to the counting center at Jaipur to meet our counting representatives, my salute to the untiring workers of @BJP4India and Jaipur Rural, this is their service to the nation. #ModiAaRahaHai #ElecctionResults2019”

Rathore is with a massive margin from Jaipur Rural against another Olympian, Congress candidate Krishna Poonia. * "There's no alternative to this new politics. The entire credit goes to team captain," he added.

 

Hashtags ModiAaRahaHai and ModiAaGaya became top trends on Twitter, getting more than 30000 tweets.  

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- Many Congratulations for securing such a big victory for the BJP. I am thankful to the people," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tweeted.

The Modi wave not only swept through the Hindi heartland and Gujarat, as expected, but also rippled through West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Even in Telangana, where it was expected to fare poorly, the BJP was ahead in four seats, the same as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

