Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Ashok Kumar Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party, Anand Kumar Jha of Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Party and Ranjit Kumar of Bahujan Mukti Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ASHOK KUMAR YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party 2 ANAND KUMAR JHA Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Party 3 MD. KHALIQUE ANSARI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 4 DHANESHWAR MAHTO Bhartiya Mitra Party 5 BADRI KUMAR PURBEY Vikassheel Insaan Party 6 RANJIT KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party 7 RAM SWARUP BHARTI Voters Party International 8 REKHA RANJAN YADAV Republican Party of India (A) 9 SATISH CHANDRA JHA Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular) 10 SUBHASH CHANDRA JHA Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 11 ANIL KUMAR SAH Independent 12 ABUBAKAR RAHMANI Independent 13 ABHIJIT KUMAR SINGH Independent 14 RAJU KUMAR RAJ Independent 15 VIDYA SAGAR MANDAL Jago Hindustan Party 16 DR. SHAKEEL AHMAD Independent 17 HEMA JHA Independent

Madhubani constituency covers six assembly segments – Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti and Jale.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by getting a margin of over 20 thousand votes. He had defeated Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Yadav had secured 358040 votes while Siddiqui got 337505 votes.