close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Ashok Kumar Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party, Anand Kumar Jha of Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Party and Ranjit Kumar of Bahujan Mukti Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ASHOK KUMAR YADAV Bharatiya Janata Party
2 ANAND KUMAR JHA Akhil Bhartiya Mithila Party
3 MD. KHALIQUE ANSARI Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
4 DHANESHWAR MAHTO Bhartiya Mitra Party
5 BADRI KUMAR PURBEY Vikassheel Insaan Party
6 RANJIT KUMAR Bahujan Mukti Party
7 RAM SWARUP BHARTI Voters Party International
8 REKHA RANJAN YADAV Republican Party of India (A)
9 SATISH CHANDRA JHA Purvanchal Janta Party (Secular)
10 SUBHASH CHANDRA JHA Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
11 ANIL KUMAR SAH Independent
12 ABUBAKAR RAHMANI Independent
13 ABHIJIT KUMAR SINGH Independent
14 RAJU KUMAR RAJ Independent
15 VIDYA SAGAR MANDAL Jago Hindustan Party
16 DR. SHAKEEL AHMAD Independent
17 HEMA JHA Independent

Also read: Madhubani Lok Sabha Constituency

Madhubani constituency covers six assembly segments –  Harlakhi, Benipatti, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti and Jale.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by getting a margin of over 20 thousand votes. He had defeated Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Yadav had secured 358040 votes while Siddiqui got 337505 votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Madhubani Lok Sabha constituencyBihar Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Many friends in Opposition, Mamata Banerjee sends me gifts round the year: PM Narendra Modi interacts with Akshay Kumar

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Reason behind PM Modi's confidence in Varanasi