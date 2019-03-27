MGP to take on BJP in both Lok Sabha seats in Goa

Hours after two of its MLAs decided to cast their lot with the ally BJP, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) announced on Wednesday that it would contest both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

MGP president Dipak Dhavalikar said that the party's another MLA, Sudin Dhavalikar, will contest from South Goa while former MLA Naresh Sawal will contest from North Goa.

The BJP has already announced that both its sitting MPs in Goa will be renominated -- Union minister Shripad Naik from North Goa and Narendra Sawaikar from South Goa.

Earlier in the day, two of the three MGP MLAs - Manohar Ajgaonkar and Dipak Pawaskar - merged the legislature party with the BJP, saying they were unhappy over Dipak Dhavalikar's conduct.

Dipak Dhavalikar, meanwhile, also said that the MGP will also contest Assembly by-elections in Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa.

While Dhavalikar has already announced that he would be contesting from Shiroda, he said the party had asked local units to suggest candidates for Mandrem and Mapusa.

"The BJP, despite being in alliance with the MGP since 2012, betrayed its trust. The split in the MGP last night was 'illegal' and it would be challenged before appropriate authorities," the MGP chief said.

"We are currently in the process of filing disqualification petition, before the Speaker against both the MLAs who broke away from the party," he added.