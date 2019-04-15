close

Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Navsari Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Navsari Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23. The results would be declared on May 23.

Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of Indian National Congress, CR Patil of Bharatiya Janata Party and Vineeta Aniruddh Sinh of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Navsari Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Navsari constituency covers seven assembly segments –  Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Choryasi, Jalalpore, Navsari and Gandevi which is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.

Gujarat Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 PATEL DHARMESHBHAI BHIMBHAI Indian National Congress
2 C. R. Patil Bharatiya Janata Party
3 VINEETA ANIRUDDH SINH Bahujan Samaj Party
4 AMRUTHAM NARSAIYA PAPAIAH Pyramid Party of India
5 Dr. KANUBHAI KHADADIYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
6 JAVADKHAN PATHAN Yuva Sarkar
7 JITENDRABHAI PREMNATH MISHRA Sanyukt Vikas Party
8 PASVAN VIRENDRA Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
9 SHARMA RAJMAL MOHANLAL (GABBAR) Svatantra Bharat Satyagrah Party
10 SHRIPRAKASH SHUKLA Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
11 SACHIN G. KINDA Rashtriya Nav Nirman Bharat Party
12 HIRAMANIBEN Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
13 ANISHBHAI GAFFARBHAI BHIMANI (Ganibhai) Independent
14 KHAN HEENABEGUM KAMRUDDIN Independent
15 GOVINDBHAI LAXMANBHAI RATHOD Independent
16 CHANDANSINH SHIVVADANSINH THAKUR Independent
17 CHAUHAN NILESHKUMAR Independent
18 JAVID AHMAD SHEKH Independent
19 JAIN RAJENDRAKUMAR ANILKUMAR Independent
20 PATEL NAVINKUMAR SHANKARBHAI Independent
21 RAMJAN MANSURI - PATRAKAR Independent
22 SHAIKH SAEED INAYAT PATRAKAR Independent
23 SHEKH HAMID RAMJAN Independent
24 SAIYAD MEHMUD AHMAD Independent
25 SOHILKHAN HASHIMKHAN (Sohil Panchar) Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C. R. Paatil, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by winning with a huge margin of over 5.58 lakh votes. He had defeated Maksud Mirza of the Indian National Congress (INC). Paatil had secured 820831 votes while Mirza got 262715 votes.

