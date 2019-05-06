close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

File Photo

Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on the last phase of elections being held on May 19.

Ravi Shankar Prasad of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shatrughan Sinha of Indian National Congress and Sumit Ranjan Sinha of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. 

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar are being held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SHATRUGHAN SINHA Indian National Congress
3 AKHILESH KUMAR Asli Deshi Party
4 ANAMIKA KUMARI SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
5 PRABHASH CHANDRA SHARMA Vanchit Samaj Party
6 BASANT SINGH Bharatiya Jan Kranti Dal (Democratic)
7 MAHBOOB ALAM ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front
8 RAJESH KUMAR Janata Party
9 RITA DEVI Vikassheel Insaan Party
10 SUMIT RANJAN SINHA Shivsena
11 AMIT KUMAR GUPTA Independent
12 ARVIND KUMAR Independent
13 ASHOK KUMAR GUPTA Independent
14 KUMAR RAUNAK Independent
15 JAVED Independent
16 NIMESH SHUKLA Independent
17 RANI DEVI Independent
18 VISHNU DEV Independent

Also read: Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency

Patna Sahib constituency covers seven assembly segments–  Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib and Fatuha.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, bollywood superstar Shatrughan Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party – won by getting a margin of over 2.65 lakh votes. He had defeated Kunal Singh of the Indian National Congress. Shatrughan Sinha had secured 485905 votes while Kunal Singh got 220100 votes.

