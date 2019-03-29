Poll candidates must publish their criminal records in media: Mumbai DM Shivaji Jondhale

Mumbai: If any offences are registered against election candidates, they are mandated to publish the criminal records at least three times in newspapers and electronic media after filing their nomination papers, District Magistrate of Mumbai city Shivaji Jondhale has said.

He has also said that political parties and their candidates should follow the existing laws and instructions laid down by the Election Commission (EC), while filing nominations for the Lok Sabha polls.

Jondhale made the remarks while discussing various topics related to election, during a meeting of representatives of political parties held at the district collector office in Mumbai recently.

"If offences are registered against any candidates, it is mandatory that he/she should publish this information at least thrice in newspaper and through advertisement in electronic media after filing of nomination papers," he said.

"Similarly, candidates who are in the fray should open their personal bank account before filing of nomination papers so as to keep the account of poll expenses," he added.

Jondhale also asked printers and publishers to follow the model code of conduct norms, pertaining to campaign material and other printing-related issues. Failure to abide by the rules can lead to six months of jail, he said.

The model code of conduct has come into force from March 10 and general election will be held in Mumbai on April 29.

Violating the rules relating to printing under the section 127 (A) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 may invite imprisonment up to six months of fine of Rs 2,000 or both, the statement said.

As per the section, the name and address of printers and publishers must be mentioned on the printed material.