Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 19.

Gopin Soren of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Baidhnath Pahadiya of Bahujan Samaj Party, Monika Kisku of All India Trinamool Congress, Vijay Kumar Hansdak of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemlal Murmu of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rajmahal Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 GOPIN SOREN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 BAIDHNATH PAHADIYA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 MONIKA KISKU All India Trinamool Congress 4 VIJAY KUMAR HANSDAK Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 5 HEMLAL MURMU Bharatiya Janata Party 6 NEERAJ HEMBROM All India Forward Bloc 7 MAHASHAY TUDU Hindusthan Nirman Dal 8 MARY NISHA HANSDAK Bahujan Mukti Party 9 CHRISTOPHER MURMU Independent 10 BARNAD HEMBROM Independent 11 MANGAL MARANDI Independent 12 MANDAL HANSDA Independent 13 MAHENDRA HANSDA Independent 14 MAHESH PAHADIYA Independent

Rajmahal constituency covers six assembly segments – Rajmahal, Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Pakaur and Maheshpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Vijay Kumar Hansdak of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – won by getting a margin of over 41 thousand votes. Hemlal Murmu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hansdak had secured 379507 votes while Murmu got 338170 votes.