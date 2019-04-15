Raver Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Raver Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. It was formed post the 2008 delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Dr. Ulhas Vasudeo Patil of Indian National Congress, Khadse Raksha Nikhil of Bharatiya Janata Party and Dr. Yogendra Vitthal Kolte of Bahujan Samaj Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Raver Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Raver parliamentary constituency comprises of six legislative assembly segments of which one is reserved for the SC category and one is reserved for the ST category.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Raver Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr.Ulhas Vasudeo Patil Indian National Congress 2 Khadse Raksha Nikhil Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Dr.Yogendra Vitthal Kolte Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Ajit Namdar Tadvi Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party 5 Adakmol Rohidas Ramesh Ambedkarite Party of India 6 Nitin Pralhad Kandelkar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 7 Madhukar Sopan Patil Hindustan Janta Party 8 Roshan Aara Sadique Ali Indian Union Muslim League 9 Gaurav Damodar Surwade Independent 10 Tawar Vijay Jagan Independent 11 Nazmin Shaikh Ramjan Independent 12 D. D. Wani [Photographer] Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse of the BJP is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, Khadse bagged 605452 votes and defeated Manishdada Jain of the NCP.