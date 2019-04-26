close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Rewa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Rewa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

File Photo

Rewa is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. This constituency came into existence in 1951 as one of the 4 constituencies in Vindhya Pradesh state. This constituency presently covers the entire Rewa district.

Girijesh Singh Senger of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Janardan Mishra of Bharatiya Janata Party, Vikash Singh Patel of Bahujan Samaj Party and Siddharth Tiwari "Raj" of Indian National Congress are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Rewa Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GIRIJESH SINGH SENGER Communist Party of India (Marxist)
2 JANARDAN MISHRA Bharatiya Janata Party
3 VIKASH SINGH PATEL Bahujan Samaj Party
4 SIDDHARTH TIWARI "RAJ" Indian National Congress
5 DR. ARUN KUMAR SATNAMI Bahujan Mukti Party
6 ARUN GAUTAM Shri Janta Party
7 CHHOTU KOL Jan Samman party
8 BADRI PRASAD KUSHWAHA Akhil Bhartiya Apna Dal
9 BABULAL KOL Adhikar Vikas Party
10 MAHENDRA. KUMAR. TIWARI. Kisan Raj Party,
11 RAM GOPAL SINGH PATEL Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
12 REETA TRIPATHI Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
13 SHAKUNTALA MISHRA Sapaks Party
14 SHIV KUMAR MISHRA Samagra Utthan Party
15 SIYASHARAN KEVAT Rashtriya Apna Dal
16 SUNIT PANDEY 'SUMIT' AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY
17 SHUBHRANSHU DWIVEDI- PADARI. Kisan Party of India
18 AKHILESH SAKET Independent
19 DEVENDRA KUMAR MISHRA Independent
20 BRAHMDATTA MISHRA Independent
21 RAM KALESH SAKET Independent
22 SANAT KUMAR Independent
23 SUSHIL MISHRA (SABAKE MAHARAJ) Independent

Also read: Rewa Lok Sabha constituency

The Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Janardan Mishra of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mishra received 3,83,320 votes and defeated Congress candidate Sundar Lal Tiwari who got 2,14,594 votes.

