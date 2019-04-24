Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Amraram of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sita Devi of Bahujan Samaj Party, Subhash Maharia of Indian National Congress and Sumedhanand Saraswati of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Sikar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sikar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Amraram Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 Sita Devi Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Subhash Maharia Indian National Congress 4 Sumedhanand Saraswati Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Vijendra Kumar Bhartiya Jan Satta Party 6 Shivbhagwan Sardiwal Dalit Soshit Pichhara Varg Adhikar Dal 7 Ajaypal Independent 8 Ankur Sharma Independent 9 Bansilal Kataria Independent 10 Bhagwan Sahay Independent 11 Bhagirath Singh Kharrte Bhadhadar Independent 12 Vikas Kumar Independent

Sikar covers eight assembly segments – Lachhmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem-Ka-Thana, Sri Madhopur and Chomu.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 2.39 lakh votes. He had defeated Pratap singh Jat of the Indian National Congress (INC). Saraswati had secured 499428 votes while Jat got 260232 votes.