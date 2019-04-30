close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Tamluk is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting in Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Dibyendu Adhikari of All India Trinamool Congress, Sk. Ibrahim Ali of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Lakshman Chandra Seth of Indian National Congress and Sidharthasankar Naskar of Bharatiya Janata Party are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Tamluk Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

After the delimitation in 2006, Tamluk parliamentary constituency was divided into seven assembly segments namely Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia and Nandigram.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Dibyendu Adhikari All India Trinamool Congress
2 Makhan Mahapatra Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Lakshman Chandra Seth Indian National Congress
4 Sidharthasankar Naskar Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Sk. Ibrahim Ali Communist Party of India (Marxist)
6 Motyar Rahaman Bharat Prabhat Party
7 Madhusudan Bera SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
8 Sankar Mondal Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party
9 Satadal Metya Shivsena
10 Sukomal Adak Independent
11 Dhananjoy Dalai Independent
12 Marphat Ali Khan Independent

Also read: Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Suvendu Adhikari had won the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 246481 votes.

Suvendu Adhikari had bagged 716,928 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist's Ibrahim Ali who secured 470447 votes. 

