close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in Kanker in Chhattisgarh

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem

Teacher on poll duty dies of heart attack in Kanker in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A teacher, who was on election duty at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, died of a heart attack on Thursday, an official said. The deceased, Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, was deputed as the polling officer at Kamta booth (no.186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency where voting was underway, the official from the local administration said.

Kureti complained of chest pain around 6 am and fell unconscious at the polling station. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said. The body was sent for postmortem, he said.

Another officer was deployed at the polling booth in place of Nareti, he added.

Polling was underway since 7 am in Chhattisgarh's three Lok Sabha seats - Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund - in the second phase of polling in the state. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Kanker
Next
Story

JD(S)-Congress may win 10-12 seats out of 14: Kumaraswamy

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Dynasty politics not an important issue, says HD Kumaraswamy