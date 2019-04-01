हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
General VK Singh

Those who question our forces have lost confidence of people: General VK Singh at India Ka DNA

"I am angry when someone questions our armed forces," says General VK Singh at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave.

New Delhi: BJP's General (retired) VK Singh said on Monday that questioning armed forces of the country cannot be pardoned and politicians indulging in doubting affirmative action would be punished by voters in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Speaking at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave, General VK Singh said that the government has adopted a tough stance against terrorist attacks and action by armed forces should not be questioned. "I am angry when someone questions our armed forces. The top leadership took a tough question that India will not remain silent in the face of incessant terror attacks. This was the first time since 1971 that our air force crossed the border. Those who question our forces cannot be defined in terms of normal political discourse. They have fallen so low that they have lost the confidence of the people," he said.

General VK Singh will fight the upcoming election from the Ghaziabad constituency and said that he is confident people will vote for BJP. " I am not contesting the election looking for a fight, but to serve and earn the confidence of the people. We are seeking vote on the basis of our performance in the last five years," he said.

In 2014 election, General VK Singh had defeated Congress' Raj Babbar from Ghaziabad constituency. This year, Ghaziabad will vote in the first phase - on April 11.

 

General VK SinghBJP CongressIndia Ka DNALok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
