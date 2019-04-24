Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency is one of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal. The constituency lies under Uluberia in West Bengal.

Joy Banerjee of Bharatiya Janata Party, Maksuda Khatun of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sajda Ahmed of All India Trinamool Congress and Shoma Ranisree Roy of Indian National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

Live TV

This seat will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6. The results would be declared on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal.

West Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 JOY BANERJEE Bharatiya Janata Party 2 MAKSUDA KHATUN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 SAJDA AHMED All India Trinamool Congress 4 Shoma Ranisree Roy Indian National Congress 5 ALIMUDDIN NAZIR Rashtriya Janadhikar Suraksha Party 6 MINATI SARKAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 SIMAL SAREN Indian Unity Centre 8 Amal Barman Independent 9 DURGADAS HAJRA Independent 10 SUSANTA KUMAR DALUI Independent

Also read: Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency

The Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of seven assembly segments - Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar (SC), Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta and Udaynarayanpur.

Sajda Ahmed of ruling Trinamool Congress is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sajda Ahmed won the seat by getting 7,67,556 votes.