Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election result 2019 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh on mobile, desktop on Zee News

Counting in Uttar Pradesh for 80 Lok Sabha constituencies will take place on 23 May. The Lok Sabha election 2019 in the state was held in all seven phases from 11 April to 19 May. The estimated turnout in the state has been 59.60 per cent. The total number of electors this year increased by 3.96 per cent since the previous election with a total of 14,43,16,893 electors who were eligible to cast their votes in 2019. The key constituencies to watch out for in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2019 are Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a second term. He is pitted against Congress candidate Ajai Rai.

In Amethi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is fighting a tough battle against BJP minister Smriti Irani. In Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi is in contesting against former Congress leader Dinesh Pratap Singh who recently joined the BJP. In Azamgarh, which was one of the 5 seats where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh, his son Akhilesh is contesting the 2019 election from the seat. The BJP has fielded Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from the seat against the SP chief. In Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting the 2019 election where he is pitted against BJP's Prem Singh Shakya. In Lucknow, Union Home Minister is seeking a second term from Lucknow, a stronghold of the BJP. The Mahagatbandhan candidate from the seat is SP's Poonam Sinha and Acharya Pramod Krishnam is contesting on a Congress ticket.

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the state winning 71 of the 80 seats and 2 others seats being won by its ally Apna Dal. Of the remaining 7 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 5 seats including the Yadav family bastions while the Congress managed to win just 2 seats - Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Amethi and his mother Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli.

While there was a Modi wave in the 2014 election, the exit polls in 2019 reflect the uncertainty in the dynamics of the state that could emerge when the final results are announced on 23 May. The key players in the state are Bharatiya Janata Party; the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance; and the Congress.

