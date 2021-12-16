BREAKING: Supreme Court allows Maharashtra to conduct bullock-cart race in accordance with the 2017 Rules

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Maharashtra government to conduct bullock cart races in the state in accordance with the rules and the amendments made by it to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The order was passed by the bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilar and CT Ravikumar while hearing the interim application in Maharashtra's special leave petition, which was filed in 2018 challenging the stay order passed by the Bombay High Court against the conduct of bullock cart races in the state.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the ban on bullock-cart race in the state should be lifted as the same is going on in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The state government had told a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar that they should be allowed to conduct bullock-cart races in accordance with the 2017 Rules.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, said the Bombay High Court had stayed the operation of the Rules by which the state wanted to hold bullock-cart race under strict regulations.

