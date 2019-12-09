Sex rackets busted in Maharashtra's Aurangabad; 4 women rescued, 8 arrested

Aurangabad: The Police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets in Aurangabad and arrested eight people in connection with it.

The first raid was conducted in Aurangabad's Rajesh Nagar area of Beed bypass road on Saturday. According to the police, prior to the raid, a dummy customer was sent to the location who confirmed the presence of an ongoing sex racket, said ANI.

Upon confirmation of the sex racket being run in the area, the police conducted the raid and arrested the accused. Over 480 bottles of liquor were also seized during the raid. Those arrested have been identified as Sanjay Kapse, Ajay Salve, Dyneshwar Jarhad and Mohammed Arshad, the police said.

Acting on another tip-off, the police conducted a second raid at Yashwant Nagar area. According to the police, two persons, who were arrested from the location, were allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution. The victim was rescued.

A total of four women were rescued by the police from both the locations.