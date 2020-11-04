Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra to reopen cinema halls and swimming pools from this date; check details

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a major decision on reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, yoga institutes and playing of indoor sports. All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March.

In October, the state had allowed hotels and bars to reopen. Physical distancing and sanitization must be ensured, the guidelines said.

Cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes in Maharashtra can reopen outside containment zones from November 5, said the state government. These will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside.

As per the latest government guidelines, swimming pools used for training of state-, national- and international level sportspersons and located outside containment zones can operate from November 5. Yoga institutes, indoor sports facilities such as badminton halls, tennis, squash courts, indoor shooting ranges will also be allowed to operate from Thursday.

"Swimming pools being used for training of State, National and International level sportspersons, outside the containment zones, will be allowed to operate with effect from 5th November 2020. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. The Sports and Youth Affairs Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India," read an official order

It added, "Yoga Institutes outside the containment zones will he allowed to function from 5th November. 2020. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Public Health Department. The Public Health Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India."

"All Indoor sports like badminton, tennis, squash, indoor shooting ranges etc. will be allowed with physical distancing and sanitation measures with effect from 5th November 2020," it further added.

The order added, "Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/drama theatres will be allowed to open with 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the Containment Zones only, with effect from 5th November. 2020. No eatables will be allowed inside the Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes I drama theatres. The SOP for the same will be Sued by the Cultural Affairs Department and local authorities. The Cultural Affairs Department will take into consideration the SOP issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting."

The remaining lockdown restrictions have already been extended till November 30.