Who Is Manoj Sane, The Man Who Brutally Killed His Live-In Partner, Boiled Her Body Parts In Pressure Cooker?

MUMBAI: As more spine-chilling details about the gruesome Mira Road murder case emerge, it has come to light that Manoj Sane, the monster brutally murdering his live-in partner, chopped and boiled her body in a pressure cooker to avoid detection was inspired by the last year’s Shraddha Walkar murder case. Manoj Sane, who is accused of murdering his lover Saraswati Vaidya, has been remanded to police custody till June 16 by a Thane Court. He has been charged under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Who Is Manoj Sane?

Manoj Sane is a 56-year-old man, who used to live with his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in an apartment on the seventh floor in the J Wing of Geeta Akashdeep Building located in Phase VII of Geeta Nagar in Mira Road, Mumbai. He was in a live-in relationship with Saraswati Vaidya (32). The couple had been residing quietly in the flat for the last three years. According to the primary investigation done by the Naya Nagar Police, which found the dismembered body of the victim in Sane’s apartment, sad that he was preparing to flee the crime spot.

Sane Took Inspiration From Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

According to the police, Manoj Sane got the idea of murdering his live-in partner and then dismembering her body parts from the infamous Shraddha Walkar case that was unearthed last year. Sane, according to the police, killed the victim at least three days ago and then chopped her body into several pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker to avoid any traces.

How Manoj Sane Met Saraswati Vaidya?

The lovers – Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya - met 15 years ago at a ration shop in the Babhai Naka of Borivali, where Sane used to work. Both, believed to be orphans, started meeting frequently after that and later, despite the age gap, decided to live together. The 32-year-old victim lived at an orphanage in Ahmednagar before moving to Mumbai. Since Manoj also hailed from Ahmednagar, they soon became friends. The two shifted to Mira Road five years ago and stayed in rented accommodation in Geeta Nagar. While Manoj Sane is an ITI technician, Saraswati dropped out after failing in her SSC examinations.

What's The Motive Behind Murder?

According to the Naya Nagar Police, prima facie it appears that a domestic quarrel might have transformed into the violent attack. The police is also not ruling out suspected poisoning angle since Sane claimed that Saraswati ended her life by consuming some pesticide. However, the potential motive behind the gruesome murder is yet to be ascertained.

How Manoj Sane Executed The Victim?

Sane, according to the police, used a tree cutter to chop the victim’s body into several small pieces. He then boiled them in a pressure cooker in an apparent attempt to ensure there is no foul smell and it would be easy for him to dispose of them. One of the close-door neighbours had complained to Sane about the emanating smell after which he got a bit frightened but replied that he will fix what was wrong.

Tree-Cutter, Pressure Cooker And Mixer Recovered From Crime Scene

The police, after reaching the spot, recovered a diesel-fuelled saw machine from the bedroom which was used to dismember the body. They also recovered a pressure cooker, a mixer grinder from the crime scene. It is, however, not clear whether Sane fed the boiled body parts to stray dogs. Saraswati's remains have been sent to JJ Hospital for an autopsy, reports of which are awaited.