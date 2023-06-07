Why Is Maharashtra Boiling Over Social Media Posts On Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan?

New Delhi: A group of right-wing organisations took to the streets and staged a massive protest in the Kolhapur town of Maharashtra over highly inflammatory social media posts on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. The right-wing outfits, who had called for a shutdown, alleged that the posts were intended to glorify the two rulers.

According to reports, the protest turned violent after the protesters attacked and vandalised a few shops and vehicles at Kolhapur's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. They also pressed for swift action and arrest of those behind the controversial post. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. There were reports of clashes between two groups from other parts of the town as well.

"Some organisations had called for a Kolhapur bandh and the members of these outfits gathered at Shivaji Chowk today. Some people also started throwing stones, forcing police to use force against these people to disperse them," said Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur.

Fadnavis Appeals For Calm

Taking stock of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he is in contact with the senior police officials. Fadnavis also appealed to the public to maintain calm. Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, is said to be closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the city to avoid any untoward incident.

Curfew Imposed, Internet Services Suspended

As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew in Kolhapur and suspended internet services after clashes broke out between two groups over the 'Aurangzeb' post. Several people have ben detained by the police in connection with the communal clashes in Kohlapur.