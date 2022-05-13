New Delhi: LIC IPO shares are expected to list on stock markets on May 17, 2022. However, ahead of the much-awaited debut, bidders who have received shares are now confused about whether they will earn listing gains or make a loss on their investments in LIC IPO.

If LIC IPO's latest GMP is to be considered, bidders receiving the offer shares could face a slight loss on the insurer’s debut on public exchanges. However, experts are recommending that shareholders should hold the shares to make a profit in the long run.

LIC IPO Latest GMP

LIC IPO GMP today stands at minus Rs 25, in what could be a worrying sign for offer subscribers. Investors could face a possible listing loss, as far as the latest LIC IPO GMP is concerned.

However, LIC policyholders and employees would still make a profit in case of a muted listing, as they bought the IPO shares at a discount. Holding the IPO shares for the long term could further improve the profit for such investors.

LIC IPO Expected Listing Price

LIC had fixed the price band for the offer at Rs 902-949 per share. So, considering the latest GMP, LIC IPO share could list at Rs 924 at the upper end of the price band. Do note that this is just an indicative figure and that the share price could vary on the day of listing.

LIC IPO Allotment Status

LIC IPO allotments were made yesterday (May 12). Investors who had bid for the offer can visit the official BSE and NSE websites to check if they have been allotted LIC IPO shares or not. Also Read: Govt makes it mandatory to quote PAN or Aadhaar for depositing or withdrawing Rs 20 lakh, opening current a/c

Those who failed to receive LIC IPO shares are now receiving messages expressing regret on un-successful allotment due to over-subscription of the offer. Such investors will soon receive the locked funds back in their bank accounts in the coming days. Also Read: Lost money in stocks, cryptos? Check 5 schemes offering guaranteed returns and never lose wealth again