Okaya Ferrato Disruptor E-Bike Launched In India With Three Riding Modes; Check Price, Specs And Special Offer

New Delhi: Okaya, a premium electric two-wheeler brand, has made its debut with the launch of its 'Disruptor' bike in the Indian market. The Disruptor is the first bike rolled out under Okaya EV’s new ‘Ferrato’ sub-brand.

The newly launched electric bike will be offered in three colours: Inferno Red, Midnight Shine and Thunder Blue. It also features three dynamic riding modes- eco, city and sports. Moreover, the bike also sports a reverse assist mode. Consumers can experience all these riding modes via a switch located on the handlebar.

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor e-bike Price And Availability:

The newly launched Okaya Ferrato Disruptor electric bike is priced at Rs Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, excluding state subsidies). According to the company, the running cost of the bike would be around 25 paise per km.

The deliveries of the of the Ferrato will begin by August 2024. Notably, the company is also planning to launch another e-bike and scooter this year only.

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor Special Offer:

The company has rolled out a special offer for the initial 1000 customers, allowing them to reserve the bike for a mere Rs 500. After executing this offer, the price will transition to Rs 2,500. (Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400: 'Biggest Pulsar Ever' To Be Launched Tomorrow, What To Expect)

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor e-bike Specifications:

The e-bike offers a powerful engine with 6.37 kW peak power and a battery with 3.97 kWh. In a single charge, the e-bike delivers a range of 129 km which should be enough for daily city commutes. It reaches speeds of 95 kilometres per hour.

It offers good acceleration with a torque of 228 Nm. The battery can be fully charged from zero per cent in five hours, as per the company. The Disruptor has an LFP battery pack and a disc brake at each end.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and packs an 16 litres of onboard storage space. It houses an LFP battery pack and a disc brake at each end. For connectivity, the e-bike comes with a part-digital instrument cluster, GPS connectivity, vehicle live-tracking, Bluetooth, geo-fencing and a side stand sensor. (Also Read: Harley-Davidson Unveils 2024 Lineup In India; Check Prices, Features)

Phased Rollout:

It is important to note that the company intends to open over 100 dealerships in three phases for the Okaya Ferrato Disruptor e-bike across the country. In the first phase, the company plans to retail the e-bike in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow Bangalore and more cities.