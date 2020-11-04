Fresh FIR against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for 'assaulting' woman police officer during arrest

Mumbai: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is in fresh trouble as an FIR has been lodged against him for 'assaulting' a woman police officer during his arrest on Wednesday (November 4, 2020).

The fresh FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for allegedly assaulting a lady police officer when a police team reached his residence on Wednesday morning. Goswami has been booked under the IPC sections 353, 504, 506 and 34.

Currently, hearing on Goswami's police remand is continuing in a court in Alibaug.

Earlier in the day, Goswami was arrested by the Raigarh police in connection with abetment to suicide case in 2018.

Meanwhile, the court has ruled out Goswami's allegations in which he said he was assaulted during police's arrest. The Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief had shown a bruise on his wrist, which is said to be an older wound as per the medical examination.

Goswami's arrest has witnessed widespread protests across Mumbai and other places in India. It has also attracted criticism from several noted political leaders like Amit Shah to Smriti Irani to Prakash Javadekar.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has also condemned the manner in which Goswami was arrested by the Raigarh Police.

"NBA is dismayed in the manner in which he was arrested. Even though NBA does not agree with his type of journalism, we denounce retaliatory action, if any by the authorities against a media editor," NBA said in an official statement.

They added, "Media is not above the law but due process must be followed."

The NBA also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that Goswami is treated fairly and state power is not misused for vendetta.



Also read | 2018 suicide case: Wife and daughter of deceased designer level serious allegations against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami