Beyonce receives most nominations at Grammys 2023, check full list of nominees

American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:52 AM IST|Source: ANI

Washington: As the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees, American singer and songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time. According to Billboard, Queen B`s three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with `Renaissance` up for album of the year and `Break My Soul` vying for record and song of the year. For the most nominations ever, she has tied with her husband Jay-Z, with the couple each scoring 88 nods in their careers. 

At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories.  

Here`s the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees. 

Record of the Year 
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA 
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele 
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce 
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige 
‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius 
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat 
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy 
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar 
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo 
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles 

 
Album of the Year 
Voyage — ABBA 
30 — Adele 
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny 
RENAISSANCE — Beyonce 
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige 
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile 
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay 
Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar 
Special — Lizzo 
Harry’s House — Harry Styles 

 
Song Of The Year 
‘abcdefu’ — GAYLE 
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo 
‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)’ — Taylor Swift 
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles 
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy 
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce 
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele 
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar 
‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt 

 
Best New Artist 
Anitta 
Omar Apollo 
DOMi and JD Beck 
Samara Joy 
Latto 
Maneskin 
Muni Long 
Tobe Nwigwe 
Molly Tuttle 
Wet Leg 

 
Best Music Video 
Easy on Me — Adele 
Yet To Come — BTS 
Woman — Doja Cat 
The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar 
As It Was — Harry Styles 
All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift 

Best Pop Solo Performance 
‘Easy on Me’ — Adele 
‘Moscow Mule’ — Bad Bunny 
‘Woman’ — Doja Cat 
‘Bad Habit’ — Steve Lacy 
‘About Damn Time’ — Lizzo 
‘As It Was’ — Harry Styles 
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance 
‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ — ABBA 
‘Bam Bam’ — Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran 
‘My Universe’ — Coldplay and BTS 
‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ — Post Malone and Doja Cat 
‘Unholy’ — Sam Smith and Kim Petras 

 
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album 
Higher — Michael Buble 
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson 
I Dream of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones 
Evergreen — Pentatonix 
Thank You — Diana Ross 
Best Pop Vocal Album 
Voyage — ABBA 
30 — Adele 
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay 
Special — Lizzo 
Harry’s House — Harry Styles 

 
Best Dance/Electronic Recording 
‘Break My Soul’ — Beyonce 
‘Rosewood’ — Bonobo 
‘Don’t Forget My Love’ — Diplo and Miguel 
‘I’m Good (Blue)’ — David Guetta and Bebe Rexha 
‘Intimidated’ — Kaytranada feat. H.E.R. 
‘On My Knees’ — Rufus Du Sol 

 
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album 
Renaissance — Beyonce 
Fragments — Bonobo 
Diplo — Diplo 
The Last Goodbye — Odesza 
Surrender — Rufus Du Sol 

 
Best Instrumental Composition 
‘African Tales’ — Paquito D’Rivera 
‘El Pais Invisible’ — Miguel Zenon 
‘Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues’ — Danilo Perez 
‘Refuge’ — Geoffrey Keezer 
‘Snapshots’ — Pascal Le Beouf 

 
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella 
‘As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)’ — Armand Hutton 
‘How Deep Is Your Love’ — Matt Cusson 
‘Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)’ — Danny Elfman 
‘Minnesota, WI’ — Remy Le Beouf 
‘Scrapple from the Apple’ — John Beasley 

 
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals 
‘Let it Happen’ — Louis Cole 
‘Never Gonna Be Alone’ — Jacob Collier 
‘Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying’ — Cecile McLorin Salvant 
‘Songbird (Orchestral Version)’ — Vince Mendoza 
‘2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)’ — Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens 

 
Best Rap Performance 
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 
‘Vegas’ — Doja Cat 
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug 
‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ — Hitkidd and Glorilla 
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar 

 
Best Melodic Rap Performance 
‘Beautiful’ — DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA 
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems 
‘First Class’ — Jack Harlow 
‘Die Hard’ — Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer 
‘Big Energy (Live)’ — Latto 
Best Rap Song 
‘Churchill Downs’ — Jack Harlow feat. Drake 
‘The Heart Part 5’ — Kendrick Lamar 
‘Wait For U’ — Future feat. Drake and Tems 
‘God Did’ — DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy 
‘Pushin P’ — Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug 

 
Best Rap Album 
God Did — DJ Khaled 
I Never Liked You — Future 
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow 
Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar 
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T 

 
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical 
Amy Allen 
Nina Charles 
Tobias Jesso Jr. 
The-Dream 
Laura Veltz 

 
Best Latin Pop Album 
Aguilera — Christina Aguilera 
Pasieros — Ruben Blades and Boca Livre 
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo 
Viajante — Fonseca 
Dharma+ — Sebastian Yatra 

 
Best Musica Urbana Album 
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro 
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny 
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee 
La 167 — Farruko 
The Love and Sex Tape — Maluma 

 
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album 
El Alimento — Cimafunk 
Tinta Y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler 
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte 
Alegoria — Gaby Moreno 
Los Anos Salvajes — Fito Paez 
Motomami — Rosalia 
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) 
Abeja Reina — Chiquis 
Un Canto Por Mexico — El Musical 
La Reunion (Deluxe) — Los Tigres del Norte 
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal 
Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antoni Solis 

 
Best Tropical Latin Album 
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony 
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia 
Lado A Lado B — Victor Manuelle 
Legendario — Tito Nieves 
Imagenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra 
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives 

 
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media 
Elvis 
Encanto 
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2) 
Top Gun: Maverick 
West Side Story 

 
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) 
The Batman — Michael Giacchino 
Encanto — Germaine Franco 
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer 
The Power of the Dog — Jonny Greenwood 
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell 

 
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media 
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory 
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou 
Call of Duty: Vanguard — Bear McCreary 
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — Richard Jacques 
Old World — Christopher Tin 

 
Best Song Written for Visual Media 
‘Be Alive (From King Richard)’ — Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon 
‘Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)’ — Taylor Swift 
‘Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)’ — Lady Gaga and Bloodpop 
‘Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)’ — Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito 
‘Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)’ — Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell 
‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)’ — Lin-Manuel Miranda 

 
Best Comedy Album 
The Closer — Dave Chappelle 
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan 
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow 
Sorry — Louis CK 
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt 

 
Best R&B Performance 
‘Virgo’s Groove’ — Beyonce 
‘Over’ — Lucky Daye 
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan 
‘Here With Me’ — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak 
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long 

 
Best Traditional R&B Performance 
‘Do 4 Love’ — Snoh Aalegra 
‘Plastic Off the Sofa’ — Beyonce 
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige 
‘Keeps On Fallin” — Babyface feat. Ella Mai 
”Round Midnight’ — Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan 

 
Best R&B Song 
‘Cuff It’ — Beyonce 
‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ — Mary J. Blige 
‘Hrs and Hrs’ — Muni Long 
‘Hurt Me So Good’ — Jazmine Sullivan 
‘Please Don’t Walk Away’ — PJ Morton 

 
Best Progressive R&B Album 
Operation Funk — Cory Henry 
Drones — Terrace Martin 
Red Balloon — Tank and the Bangas 
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy 
Starfruit — Moonchild 

 
Best R&B Album 
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton 
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper 
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige 
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown 
Candydrip — Lucky Daye 

 
Best Music Film 
Adele One Night Only — Adele 
Our World — Justin Bieber 
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 — Billie Eilish 
Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance) — Rosalia 
Jazz Fest: a New Orleans Story — Various Artists 
A Band, A Brotherhood, A Barn — Neil Young and Crazy Horse 

 
Best Alternative Music Performance 
‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ — Arctic Monkeys 
‘Certainty’ — Big Thief 
‘King’ — Florence + the Machine 
‘Chaise Longue’ — Wet Leg 
‘Spitting off the Edge of the World’ — Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius 

 
Best Alternative Music Album 
WE — Arcade Fire 
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief 
Fossora — Bjork 
Wet Leg — Wet Leg 
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs 

 
Best Rock Song 
‘Black Summer’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers 
‘Blackout’ — Turnstile 
‘Broken Horses’ — Brandi Carlile 
‘Harmonia’s Dream’ — The War On Drugs 
‘Patient Number 9’ — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck 

 
Best Country Solo Performance 
‘Heartfirst’ — Kelsea Ballerini 
‘Something in the Orange’ — Zach Bryan 
‘In His Arms’ — Miranda Lambert 
‘Circles Around This Town’ — Maren Morris 
‘Live Forever’ — Willie Nelson 

 
Best Jazz Vocal Album 
The Evening : Live at APPARATUS — The Baylor Project 
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy 
Fade to Black — Carmen Lundy 
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer with The WDR Funkhausorchester 
Ghost Song — Cecile McLorin Salvant 

 
Best American Roots Song 
‘Bright Star’ — Anais Mitchell 
‘Forever’ — Sheryl Crow 
‘High and Lonesome’ — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 
‘Just Like That’ — Bonnie Raitt 
‘Prodigal Daughter’ — Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell 
‘You and Me on the Rock’ — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius 

 
Best Americana Album 
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile 
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John 
Good to Be… — Keb’ Mo’ 
Raise the Roof — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt 

 
Best Global Music Album 
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble 
Love, Damini — Burna Boy 
Queen of Sheba — Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf 
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago 
Sakura — Masa Takumi 

 
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album 
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller 
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman 
Hiding in Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner 
The Poet Who Sat by the Door — J. Ivy 
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman 

