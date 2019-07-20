Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Updates

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Its neck-and-neck in the first half as Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls have accumulated seven points apiece in the clash so far!

Midway through the first half, it's neck-and-neck in #BLRvPAT! Who can seize the initiative? Keep watching Star Sports for all the LIVE action!#IsseToughKuchNahi #WorldsToughestDay #VIVOProKabaddi — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 20, 2019

# The Patna Pirates draw back level as Pardeep Narwal is tackled effectively in a do-or-die raid!

# The Bengaluru Bulls lead 6-5 against Patna Pirates early on in the first half of the clash as Amit Sheoran and Rohit make their presence felt early on for the defending champions!

# Here are the players set to represent the Patna Pirates!

# Here are the starting seven set to represent the Bengaluru Bulls!

# The second clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is set to start soon!

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.

Both the sides are well-backed to make their presence left and can be expected to challenge for the trophy. The latter will be looking to make their presence felt yet again having failed to make it to the playoffs of the tournament last season.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be the one to watch out for in the Bengaluru Bulls having been named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) last season after accumulating 271 raid points. Sehrawat will be looking to lead the attack alongside experienced campaigner Rohit Kumar.

Mahender Singh, on the other hand, will be in charge of defence for the Bengaluru Bulls alongside Amir Sheron and Ashish Kumar.

The Patna Pirates led by Pardeep Narwal who is considered one of the league's all-time leading raid points scorer with 858 points, will be in charge of attack alongside Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Maghsoudlou Mahalli.

The Patna Pirates lead head-to-head clashes 10-3 on aggregate but their opponents can be expected to put up a stern fight.