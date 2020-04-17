Berlin Formula E Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Berlin Formula E Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled to take place on July 22, has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus that has spread all over the world and was termed as ‘pandemic’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Formula E said that as the government continues to put in place strict containment measures in order to combat COVID-19, they along with the FIA have decided to suspend the season until at least June 30.

"With strict containment measures continuing to be put in place globally by governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the end of June," the organisers stated in an official statement.

The Formula E further said that they and FIA would continue to use flag-based system to determine the status of each race.

“A red flag representing that no races will happen, a yellow flag indicating a time window to potentially restart racing and a green flag meaning we are ready to race again.We can now confirm that red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21,” the statement added.

The Formula E added that though they are keen to return to racing as soon as possible, the health and safety of the teams, drivers and their entire community remain their first priority.

“We are assessing all available options in order to finish the season with the highest number of races possible,” the official statement added.

Notably, all the sporting activities across the globe have come to standstill due to coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 21,50,000 persons and claimed the lives of more than 1,45,000 people globally.