Coronavirus: Sprinter Hima Das to donate one month's salary to Assam govt

As India continues its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has spread all across the globe, Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has decided to donate her one months's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 22-year-old from Nagaon district of Assam wrote that it's hight time for everyone to stand together and support the needy and therefore, she has decided to contribute her one month's salary to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Friends it's high time to stand together and support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam government in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of COVID-19," she tweeted.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

Hima also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in her tweet.

Reacting to the same, Rijiju heaped praises on the Indian sprinter for making contribution of her hard-earned one month's salary .

"Great gesture, Hima Das. Your hard-earned one month's salary means a lot and it will be very purposeful! India fights corona", he tweeted.

On Thursday, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu announced the donation of Rs 5 lakh each to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a part of her contribution towards India's continuous fight against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has also decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underpriveleged amid 21-day coronavirus lockdown as announce by PM Modi on Tuesday.

So far, India has recorded more than 720 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths from it.