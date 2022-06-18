After a battle of equals against reigning World and Olympic Champions Belgium last week, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on table-toppers Netherlands in their last FIH Hockey Pro League double-header matches this weekend in Rotterdam.

"It will be the last two matches of our FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 campaign and definitely the mood in the team is upbeat to finish on a high. It was a great experience to play these matches, travelling to South Africa earlier in the year, then playing home games and now we play in Europe in front of a packed stadium. The league has given us great insights into the top teams and it's also been great learning for us in terms of how we must improve as a unit," stated India Skipper Amit Rohidas looking back on the league so far.

Currently standing with 29 points, placed in the third place, behind the Netherlands who are placed first with 31 points and have four more matches to be played while Belgium, also at 31 points, with two more matches to be played against England this weekend, the Indian team is aware their task is cut out if they want to better their placing in the prestigious league.

"We have to win both the matches this weekend, there is no doubt about that," expressed India's Vice Captain and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh.



Match Details

When and what time will the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on June 18 and June 19 (Saturday and Sunday) at 08:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Which channel will telecast India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Star Sports (Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD) Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Netherlands hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website