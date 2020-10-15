Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth eases into quarter-finals of Denmark Open

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday produced a rich vein of form as he swept aside Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada in straight games to cement his spot in the quater-finals of the men's singles event of the ongoing Denmark Open.

The 27-year-old fifth-seeded needed just 33 minutes to get better of his Canadian opponent Anthony 21-15, 21-14 in the second round of the Super 750 tournament in Denmark.

Srikanth, who has returned to action following seven-month hiatus due to coronavirus pandemic, will next square off with the winner of the other second-round clash between second-seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

On Wednesday, world no. 14 Srikanth sealed a comfortable 21-12, 21-18 triumph over Toby Penty of England in his opening encounter to kick start his campaign at the tournament on a promising note.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen -- the only other Indian left in the Denmark Open 2020-- will meet Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark for a berth in the last-eight later in the day.

He had earlier swept aside French shuttler Christo Popov 21-9, 21-15 in his first-round clash.

Notably, the ongoing Super 750 tournament is the only event taking place this year in Badminton World Federation's calendar after multiple tournaments were forced to cancel and the Asia leg and the World Tour Final were postponed to January next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.