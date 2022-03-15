Kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal shot dead, know all about international player HERE

International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiya was shot dead by four unidentified youths during a Kabaddi match in the Mallian Kalan village of Nakodar in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Monday (March 14) evening, informed the police. According to the police, one of Sandeep’s friends also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Sandeep was the president of several kabaddi tournaments and was visiting India to host kabaddi events and attend some weddings in Punjab. The former captain of the Indian team in ‘circle-style’ kabaddi was the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup. He was also a stopper for the Shahkot Lions team. His close friends and colleagues said that Sandeep was working to eradicate drug problem in youth through sports.

He was also one of the key organisers of the langar hosted by state’s sportspersons for farmers at Singhu border in Delhi. He had especially flown from England to participate in the farmers’ agitation last year.

Sandeep was hugely popular on the global kabaddi circuit, a frequent player in leagues in UK, US, New Zealand, Australia, besides also a regular on the Indian national team, which frequently met the majority of the Lahore Lions players in India-Pakistan clashes at the World Cup.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed his shock at Sandeep’s murder on Tuesday. “Shocking incident of murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiaan in broad daylight. The guilty must be booked at the earliest and given an exemplary punishment. My deepest condolences to his supporters and the bereaved family,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Shocking incident of murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiaan in broad daylight. The guilty must be booked at the earliest and given an exemplary punishment. My deepest condolences to his supporters and the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/mUYCIqolSa — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 15, 2022

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh of Jalandhar Rural Police, who reached the spot said, “Sandeep had come here for his team at the kabaddi match and around 6 pm in the evening, four unidentified youths who came in a Swift car opened fire at him, killing Sandeep on the spot and one of his friend also sustained bullet injuries, whose condition is now stable.”

The SSP further said, “We have done a preliminary investigation but the cause of the attack is yet unknown, though the killers will soon be arrested.”

As soon as the incident was reported, the newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nakodar Inderjit Kaur reached the spot and condemned the incident and said, “The law and order situation in Punjab was already disturbed but to defame the new government, such incidents are happening. The SSP has been ordered to arrest the killers soon.”

(with ANI inputs)