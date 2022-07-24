Neeraj Chopra is the toast of the town currently after his silver medal win in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday (July 23). The win has led to many congrtulatory tweets coming Neeraj's way, who now has medals in top 5 events in the world. He has gold medal in SAFF games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics. The silver medal at the Worlds is the newest addition in his bag, although he would have liked another gold. Yet this is a historic moment for Indian Athletics, as this silver is only the second medal won by an Indian in this competition. It is also only the first silver. Anju Bobby George had won the bronze at World Championships in 2003 in long jump.

Neeraj ended India's 19-year wait with the medal win. India's first individual gold medallist at the Olympics Abhinav Bindra and Prime Minister Narendra Mod led the wishes and praises for Neeraj on social media. "Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season," wrote Abhinav. While the PM called Neeraj's feat a special momet in Indian sports history.

Adding to the list of congratulatory tweets, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that Neeraj has changed the meaning 'Kya Fenkta Hai' for the next generations of Indians. Usually, this hindi phrase is used to tell if someone is lying praises about on something.

Here's what Sehwag said: "Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra. Once again making India proud with a Silver at the World Athletics Championship."

Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom "Kya Fenkta Hai" is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra .



Once again making India proud with a Silver_ at the World Athletics Championship. pic.twitter.com/walAWtyxd3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 24, 2022

Neeraj will next be in action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. His match will be on August 7 and there he will be defending his gold medal.