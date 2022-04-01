हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to play Ghana in first match

Check out all latest updates from FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 1, 2022 - 23:33
Comments |
Source: Twitter

The teams participating in FIFA 2022 World Cup will know their fate and respective groups on Friday (April 1). The World Cup will be held between November to December 2022, all the teams will know who they face in the group stages of the tournament.

A total of 32 teams will compete, out of which 29 are confirmed and three spots still remain empty. The spots will be taken after the intercontinental playoff round ends in June 2022.

The countries occupying positions from 8 to 15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated in Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winner.

1 April 2022, 22:41 PM

The following is the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in November and December.

Group A

Qatar (hosts)
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands

Group B

England
Iran
United States
Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C

Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland

Group D

France
United Arab Emirates/Australia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia

Group E

Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan

Group F

Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia

Group G

Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon

Group H

Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea

1 April 2022, 22:37 PM

Pot 3 draw

Iran in Group B, position B2

Senegal in Group A, they are at A3

Poland in Group C, they are at C4

Serbia in Group G, they are at G2

Tunisia in Group D, they are at D4

Japan in Group E, at E4

Morocco in Group F, at F3

Korea Republic in Group H, at H4

Brazil to play Serbia in first match

Uruguay to play S Korea in first match

1 April 2022, 22:23 PM

Pot 2 Draws

Netherlands in Group A, position A4

USA in Group B, they are at B3

Mexico in Group C, they are at C3

Denmark in Group D, they are at D3

Germany in Group E, they are at E3

Croatia in Group F, at F4

Switzerland in Group G, at G3

Uruguay in Group H, at H3

1 April 2022, 22:10 PM

Draws begin - first up Pot 1

Qatar and they go into Group A in position A1

England are in Group B and in position B1

Argentina in Group C, position C1

 France in Group D, position D1

Spain in Group E, position E1

Belgium in Group F, position F1

Brazil in Group G, position G1

Portugal in Group H, position H1

 

1 April 2022, 22:08 PM

Hosts for the evening

Jermaine Jenas, USA World Cup winner Carli Lloyd. Sam Johnson, the Bristish TV presenter are the hosts for tonight.

1 April 2022, 22:06 PM

The Trophy is here

Didier Deschamps, the France manager from 2018, carries the trophy itself to the stage. With him is a young boy, a France fan, who saw his team win in Russia. 

1 April 2022, 22:01 PM

FIFA Preisdent's speech

Gianni’s message for peace: “We face some turbulences, our world is aggressive and we need some occasions to bring people together. To all the leaders, stop the conflicts and the wars.”

 

1 April 2022, 21:40 PM

Glimpses from the draw ceremony performances here

1 April 2022, 21:33 PM

Here's the official mascot for FIFA World Cup 2022

1 April 2022, 21:06 PM

The draw ceremony begins

It is time for the draw finally. 32 participating teams to be grouped today. Check all latest updates here.

1 April 2022, 20:43 PM

WATCH: The FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy is here and it is looking beautiful!

1 April 2022, 20:33 PM

Legends have started arriving for the draw!

1 April 2022, 20:09 PM

England manager Gareth Southgate has arrived for the draw

1 April 2022, 20:02 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Adidas unveils official match ball 'Al Rihla'

Click here to read article

1 April 2022, 20:01 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 draw that kickstarts at 9.30 pm IST. 

Stay tuned for all updates here.

