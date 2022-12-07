Highlights Tamil Thalaivas 43-28 UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: Tamil thrash UP 43-28
TAN vs UP, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Ajinkya Pawar vs Surender Gill
In Season 9, the Tamil Thalaivas have nine victories, seven defeats, and four ties. They have only lost one of their last five games. The team's go-to player has been Young Narender, who has 210 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar, who has been on fire lately, has also contributed when needed, as evidenced by his 106 raid points. With 53 tackle points, Sagar has been the team's top tackler in terms of defence, and Sahil Gulia has also made a significant contribution with 50 tackle points. Additionally, M. Abishek and Mohit have made 35 and 26 tackle points, respectively.
While U.P. Yoddhas are already qualified for the playoffs, they will be motivated to win on Wednesday after suffering a setback in their most recent game. Surender Gill (132 raid points) and Rohit Tomar (63 raid points) have given the Dubki King excellent assistance. Pardeep Narwal has, unsurprisingly, been the team's star with 208 raid points. Sumit has been the Yoddhas' top tackler on defence with 49 tackle points. Ashu Singh has assisted Sumit with 47 tackle points. Additionally contributing with 32 and 31 tackle points, respectively, are Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar.
Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head
U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas have met 11 times. Out of these, the U.P. Yoddhas have won five games, while the Tamil Thalaivas have won three. Three games ended in draws.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
