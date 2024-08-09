Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Case Result LIVE Updates

India's Vinesh Phogat made her country proud and crazy on every platform when she qualified for the finals of the Wrestling category at the Paris Olympics 2024. However, the celebrations of her making it to the finals were cut short as she was disqualified from the competition for being overweight the next morning after her semifinal bout. Phogat filed an appeal to get silver medal to the CAS and is awaiting an answer at the moment.

The case of Vinesh Phogat is underway, as per IANS. Stay tuned for more updates.

Watch: The Vinesh Phogat case is underway in the 29th floor at the CAS court in Tribunal de Paris pic.twitter.com/A6QUeHz5Yk IANS (@ians_india) August 9, 2024

What Is CAS?

CAS stands for the Court of Abritration for Sport and it was established in 1984. The purpose of CAS is to facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through mediation or arbitration.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday. Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

In a statement, CAS said, "An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)."

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the challenged decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW (United World Wrestling) would have had to be heard fast. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the challenged decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

CAS said that the matter has been referred to Dr Annabelle Bennett, sitting as a sole arbitrator, who will be holding a hearing with all concerned parties on Friday.

"The sole arbitrator's decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games," the statement concluded.

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."