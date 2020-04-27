Sachin Tendulkar is my role model: Hima Das tells Suresh Raina

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das has revealed that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is her role model and that she ended up crying during her first meeting with the former swashbuckling batsman.

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the players are switching to social media platforms to keep their fans engaged.

Recently, Hima Das too took to her official Instagram account and held a live chat with Indian batsman Suresh Raina.

During the chat, Raina asked Hima to reveal her role model.

Hima was quick to say that Tendulkar is her role model and meeting him for the first time was the best moment of her life.

"My role model is Sachin Tendulkar.He is my god as well. My best moment was when he called me at his home and he talked to me. When I saw him, I ended up crying and he consoled me.It was my best moment....I try to learn from him," Hima told during the chat.

In reply, Raina said that every cricketer can learn a lot from Tendulkar and that the best quality about him is that he is very down to earth.

"Whenever he is there in the dressing room, there is a different kind of humbleness in the dressing room.We get to learn a lot from him.Sachin sir has done a lot for the country. The best quality about him is he is very down to earth person.As you must have seen, he started his birthday by taking his mom's blessings.He is very humble that is why he became such a successful batsman," he stated.

During the chat, Hima also revealed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is her favourite team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) because it consists of Raina and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Popularly known as 'Dhing Express', Hima has bagged five gold medals for the country last year. She won the medals at Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, Poznan Athletics Grand Prix, Tabor Athletic Meet and the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet.

Hima was looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games before her plans came to halt due to coronavirus. The Tokyo Olympics, which was originally scheduled to take July 24 to August 9 this year, has now been postponed to July 23 to August 8,2021.

Raina, on the other hand, was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020--which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic.