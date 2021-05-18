Sagar Rana Murder Case: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar moves for anticipatory bail in Rohini Court, hearing on May 18

Rohini Court in New Delhi will hear the anticipatory bail plea of two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar on Tuesday (May 18) in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana following a brawl that broke out in the parking area of Chhatrasal Stadium.

Notably, Sushil Kumar has been on the run since the death of Sagar Rana on May 4. An FIR of murder, abduction, and criminal conspiracy was registered against the decorated wrestler.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said they will reward an amount of Rs one lakh to anyone, who can provide intel about Kumar. The police have also stated that a sum of Rs 50,000 will be given to individuals, who will pass information regarding Ajay, also an accused in the same matter.

Both of them are currently absconding and on Saturday a Delhi Court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against the star wrestler.

"We have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his associate Ajay, who is also absconding in the case," said a senior police officer.

As per reports, the wrestler along with his associates involved in a deadly brawl earlier this month over a dispute with the deceased, who was lodging at his residence near the stadium.

It has also been learnt that the deceased, named Sagar Rana, was the son of a Delhi Police Head Constable.

Sushil had earlier declined from having any role in the incident and stated that the ones involved in the brawl were not known to him.

However, the Olympic medalist has since been absconding forcing the police to issue a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against him.

The other victims involved in the clash also recorded their statements before Delhi Police and claimed that Sushil was involved in the incident.

As per a report in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the Olympic medalist is hiding in an ashram in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, the police also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal during the investigation, and faces of all the attackers can be seen in the video.