हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dronacharya Award

Selection committee recommends names for Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Award

Jude Felix, Romesh Pathania, Jaspal Rana, and Kuldeep Handoo are among the 13 names recommended for the Dronacharya Award this year according to a source within the Sports Ministry 

Selection committee recommends names for Dronacharya, Dhyan Chand Award
File Photo

New Delhi : The Sports Ministry`s Selection Committee on Monday recommended 13 names for Dronacharya Award and 15 names for Dhyan Chand Award after a meeting.

Jude Felix, Romesh Pathania, Jaspal Rana, and Kuldeep Handoo are among the 13 names recommended for the Dronacharya Award this year, a source within the Sports Ministry told ANI.

On Tuesday, the Selection Committee will have a discussion on the Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Last month, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had constituted a Selection Committee for selecting awardees for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Awards, Arjuna Awards, Dhyan Chand Awards, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.

Retired Justice of Supreme Court Justice Mukundakam Sharma was selected as the Chairperson of the Committee.

"The Members include eminent names from the field of Indian Sports including Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Sardar Singh (Hockey), Monalisa Baruah Mehta (Table Tennis), Deepa Malik (Para-athletics), Venkatesan Devarajan (Boxing) as well as well-known media persons including Sports Commentator Manish Batavia and Sports Journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia," the Sports Ministry`s release had read.

Officials from the Sports Ministry in the committee included Director General, SAI, Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development), and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

 

Tags:
Dronacharya AwardDhyan Chand AwardArjuna AwardRajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna. Sports MinistrySports
Next
Story

Sushil Kumar vs Narsingh Yadav fight very much on the cards, says WFI
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Why Rahul Gandhi Vs Nadda on PM Cares Fund?