Star sprinter Hima Das, others complain of poor food quality at NIS Patiala

Star sprinter Hima Das and some other atheletes have complained about the quality of food being served to them at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS-NIS) in Punajb's Patiala. Das and others have said in their complaint that they are being served low quality food at the institute’s mess in mid-August.

It is learnt that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has taken cognizance of the matter and has set up a ‘Food Inspection Committee’ address the grievances of the athletes. Sources said that Hima also informed Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju about this matter and Rijiju instructed the SAI authorities to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

SAI said in a statement to a English daily that a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place to check the quality of supply of raw material. “Some athletes had raised an issue about the quality of food at the mess at NS NIS, Patiala in mid-August. As soon as it was brought to notice, immediate corrective action was taken to ensure that even one-off issues of this nature are not faced by athletes. A review meeting was held with officials, staff and players on the same day and instructions were issued to ensure that the quality of food is as per the requirement of the athletes. Feedback from athletes confirm that the quality of food is as per their liking and requirement,” the SAI statement read.

“As per policy, SAI has set up a Food Inspection Committee and is also strengthening the kitchen staff at NIS. A food helpline number has also been set up to order food items of athletes’ choice,” it added.