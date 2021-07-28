Tokyo Olympics: After free pizzas, Mirabai Chanu promised free movie tickets for life

Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is getting praises and rewards from all-around India for her silver medal victory at the Tokyo Olympics. First the governments of different states announced a prize worth crores for Mirabai and now a multiplex chain has announced that it will celebrate the weightlifter’s historic win by giving her free tickets to watch as many movies as she wishes during her lifetime.

And as an incentive for the remaining Indians in the fray for Olympic medals, Inox Leisure Limited has promised the same treat to any sportsperson returning home with a medal.

The other Indian athletes competing in Tokyo, too, have not been left out of the bonanza. Inox, which operates 648 multiplexes across the country, will give all those who qualified to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics free movie tickets for a year.

"INOX takes immense pride in all the endeavours of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020. We are happy to announce free movie tickets for lifetime for all the medal winners and for one year for all the other athletes #AayegaIndia #INOXForTeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Respect #JaiHind," a tweet from the official handle read.

Earlier, the giant and famous pizza chain, Domino's announced that they would be offering Mirabai free pizzas for the rest of her life after the Olympic silver medallist revealed she will be treating herself to ‘pizza’ to celebrate the historic triumph.

"The first thing I will do is have a pizza. I love pizza’s and I haven’t had one in a while," Chanu said after victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Domino’s India were quick to react after Chanu revealed her love for pizza and promised the star weightlifter free supply of pizzas for lifetime to honour her triumph.

“She said it, we heard it We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife,” Domino’s India wrote in a tweet.

Notably, Mirabai became just the second female athlete from India to win an Olympic Games silver medal after shuttler PV Sindhu. Mirabai also ended a 21-year wait from weightlifting after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The weightlifter dedicated her elusive medal to the nation and thanked the countrymen for their support. “I won the first medal at Tokyo Olympics yesterday. I want to dedicate this medal to all my countrymen, it's because of them that I have won this medal. I want to thank every Indian for their prayers and support,” Mirabai said in a video message on Sunday (July 25).