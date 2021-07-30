हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mary Kom

Mary Kom has inspired me: Bhavani Devi

 India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Mary Kom has inspired me: Bhavani Devi
India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi (Source: Instagram)

Tokyo: India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Bhavani stated that the six-time World Champion has inspired millions of young girls and boys in the country. 

Also Read | Bhavani Devi, India's first fencer to qualify for Olympics, opens up on her dreams and challenges 

"I Salute @MangteC ma`am has inspired me & millions of young Girls and Boys of our country to buckle up & take a shot at their Dreams. An epitome of age is just a number & motherhood only makes a woman stronger in mind & body! Thankyou for encouraging the youths #cheer4India," she wrote.  

Mary Kom, the face of India`s boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia`s Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the round of 16 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead.

In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mary KomBhavani Devi
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu blazes into semifinals, one win away from medal

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra supports Mary Kom