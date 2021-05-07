WWE Champion Bobby Lashley crosses paths with Batista, promises title shot on return

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley had a pleasent reunion with former WWE Heavyweight Champion Batista and the former even offered a title shot to The Animal.

The incident was shared by Lashley on Instagram. “So good seeing my good friend @davebautista. And Yes I will give you a title shot if you ever return! [smile emoji] [fist emoji]. Nevertheless Congrats on all your successes brotha,” Lashley wrote in the caption.

Batista is yet to respond to the offer.

Several superstars are already chasing after Lashley's title, but the chamopion's post has the WWE Universe wondering if The All Mighty Era could one day unleash The Animal.

Meanwhile, Lashley will next defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash, which is scheduled to take place on May 17 morning as per India Standard Time.