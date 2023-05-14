Aayush Sharma's Electrifying Dance Moves At The Dabangg Tour Performance Wins Hearts

New Delhi: Aayush Sharma performed for the first time in Kolkata for the Dabangg Tour, showcasing his effortless dance moves on some of his most popular chartbusters.

Having emerged as the integral part of the Dabangg Tour, Aayush Sharma has been treating the audience with his power-packed dance moves at various performances across the globe.

On Saturday night i.e. 13th May, Aayush Sharma took the stage in East Bengal Ground, Kolkata to perform on songs like Chogada, Rangtaari, Manjha, Vighnaharta, Akh Lad Jaave amongst many others.

Currently gearing for his upcoming film Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma has created immense anticipation for his next with the teaser and glimpses into the film releasing this year.