Abdu Rozik Calls Off His Wedding Due To THIS Reason, Netizens Troll Bigg Boss Star

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik announced his engagement a few months ago and soon mentioned getting married. Many took a dig at Abdu and called it a publicity stunt. However, Abdu slammed them and shared a long statement where he said take even, he is human and has a heart. And now the Bigg Boss 16 fame has revealed that he has called off his engagement with fiancée Amira due to cultural differences.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Abdu revealed he cancelled his wedding," I am sad to announce that I have cancelled my wedding. This is due to some cultural differences that became apparent as our journey progressed. As you all know I am classed as a person of determination, and this has its own challenges in everyday life and requires an extremely strong and mentally equipped partner who is able you cope with that."

Abdu even mentioned that he will continue to find love," I am forever grateful for my health and because I am the way I am you all know me and I became so prominent so I never feel sad about being me. The relationships I have made and friendships I will cherish forever. In future, I hope to find love again and hope for all your well wishes".

As Abdu announced the reason behind his wedding being cancelled, netizens poked fun at him and mocked the Tajikistan singer's size all over again. One user commented,” Size ka pata chal gaya hogaya”. Another user said.” I knew it was publicity stunt only”. One more user said,” Lol publicity”.

Talking about his fiancée in Khaleej Times, Abdu had once said," I cannot imagine anything more precious than this love. I cannot wait to start my new journey in life. Everyday life is not easy for me, and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Alhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for what I am".