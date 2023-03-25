After Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt Tests Positive For Covid-19, Asks Fans To Wear Mask

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt is the latest celebrity from the Hindi film industry to have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared the news and wrote, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."

She revealed this after reacting to a video of youngsters banging utensils during the first COVID wave. Soon after she shared the news, her friends and well-wishers sent wished her a speedy recovery.

Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy," she responded to him, saying, "Ahhh! Thank you Onir!"

Recently actor and politician Kirron Kher also tested positive for COVID-19. The 70-year-old veteran shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday evening and urged all those who came in contact with her to get tested. Kirron tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja was last seen in 'Chup', directed by R Balki and stars Dulquer Salmaan. The film is a romantic psychopath thriller and homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic 'Kaagaz Ke Phool'. Shreya Dhanwanthary is also a part of the film. She was earlier seen in Mahesh Bhatt's directed 'Sadak 2' and a web-series 'Bombay Begum'.